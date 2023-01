Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video.

Wonder what happens when we try to stop a stolen vehicle? Watch and see on the latest edition of “RIDE ALONG.” Today we are riding with Deputy Justin Watts on Dayshift Patrol in Parkland, WA.

We share these videos with you so you have an actual look at what it is like to work a full shift as a deputy. We could cherry pick the exciting calls, but we know that is not realistic to what the job is really like.