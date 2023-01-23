Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Liberty Mutual Foundation – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded an inflation grant in the amount of $5,000 from Liberty Mutual Foundation.

Liberty Mutual Foundation recognizes that over the past few years nonprofit partners and the entire economy have been impacted by the high rate of inflation. The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved this supplemental operating grant to reflect the realities of today’s economic environment and help MADF confront the challenges of rising costs and increased community needs and to help maintain the philanthropic value of their partnership support.

Previously in 2022, Liberty Mutual Foundation provided a generous grant in the amount of $30,000 ($15,000 for two years) to MADF’s Transitions Backpack Program. The program, which operates through MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank, provides backpacks full of on-the-go, single-serve foods, beverages, a can opener, and hygiene items to the homeless living on the streets and they have the ability to refill the backpack as often as they need to.

Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO says, “When inflation goes up, so do nonprofits’ costs, which means we have to do more with less. Oftentimes, community donations decrease as everyone has to tighten their belts to get through the harder times. We really do appreciate that Liberty Mutual Foundation recognizes this and offers added support to their nonprofit partners. It was unexpected and a very valued contribution.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank, and the Transitions Backpack Program, serve the Pierce County community with healthy, fresh food. It is located at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma with service 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

Established in 2003, the Liberty Mutual Foundation supports the communities in which they operate. In partnership with their grantees, the common purpose is to invest the expertise, leadership and the financial strength of Liberty Mutual Insurance and its employees to improve the lives of their most vulnerable neighbors. Their grants help nonprofits that work to empower families and individuals who are struggling to thrive amid challenging situations.