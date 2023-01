Tidy-Up #Tacoma numbers are in and our crews were busy in 2022! From May-Dec., we picked up 17,000+ lbs of garbage & 28,000+ lbs of vegetation and we're going out again in 2023 to continue this work. To view the 2023 schedule & cleanup locations, visit https://t.co/hwAJJMIVMX. pic.twitter.com/Xl6nuDZAKh