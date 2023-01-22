Charles Wright Academy Graduate on King 5’s Evening Magazine – The Suburban Times

J’Nai Bridges (Charles Wright Academy, Class of 2005) was recently interviewed by King 5’s Evening Magazine at CWA. She came back to campus on January 9 to visit students, and the news crew came back to capture it all. The segments aired in two parts this week. Dylan M. (Class of 2024) brought J’Nai to tears playing piano in a practice room, and his music became the background track for the second segment.

Part 1

Grammy Award winning artist J’nai Bridges will perform a concert version of ‘Samson and Delilah’ at Seattle Opera Jan. 20 and 22. Watch Part 1 below or at King5.com.

Part 2

“Charles Wright set me up,” said J’Nai. Scroll to the 5:20 mark of the following video to see Part 2 of J’Nai’s interview.