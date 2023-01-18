Chambers Bay resort development ends – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Reflecting a worsening economic environment, Pierce County and Chambers Bay Resort, LLC, have terminated the agreement to develop a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course.

“We are disappointed that we were not able to bring Chambers Bay Resort to our community,” said Dan Absher, chief executive officer, Absher Construction Company. “Due to the current economic climate where lenders are pulling back and raising interest rates, we are unable to secure commercially viable financing for the project. We are grateful to all of the people and organizations who worked with us on this project over the years.”

The two entities entered into a ground lease agreement in 2019 to develop and build a resort complex that would have included a hotel, clubhouse, restaurant, spa, meeting space and adjacent casitas.

“While this project may have ended, I will continue to work with the Council and the Executive to find ways to bring new amenities to Chambers Bay,” said Council Chair Ryan Mello. “Chambers Bay is much more than a golf course; bringing new amenities here will improve the recreational options it provides for everyone.”

Pierce County created the municipal links-style golf course in 1992 from a former sand and gravel mine along the Puget Sound. The golf course was home to the USGA’s U.S. Men’s Open Championship in 2015. It has also hosted the 2020 U.S. Men’s Amateur Championship, 2021 Men’s Four-Ball Championship, and 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

“While our plans to offer a full range of amenities to golfers from around the world will not be happening in the near-term, we will continue to offer a golfing experience of unparalleled beauty and challenge,” said Don Anderson, a member of the County’s Executive Team.