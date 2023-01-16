The Village Barbershop – a Nice Film About Caring – The Suburban Times

A cute cartoon look introduces the film.

“A fading smalltime barber is forced to hire the last person on earth he’d want working in his shop – a woman.”

Director: Chris J. Ford

Writer: Chris J. Ford

Staring: John Ratzenberger, Shelly Cole, and Cindy Pickett

I watched this film in bed by myself, while my wife, Peggy read a book in the living room. I enjoyed it so much that a week later Peggy and I watched it late at night in bed, together. The film is about caring. John Ratzenberger, Cliff the mailman, where everybody knows your name, plays the part of Art Leroldi. His world has been reduced to bottles of beer, betting, and losing. He’s lost his wife; he’s lost his partner in his barbershop; and he’s lost contact with reality. Shelly Cole plays the part of Gloria MacIntyre. She’s just lost. Finding out she’s pregnant has disappointed her, but unlike Art, she wants to regain control of her life and does something about it. The two clash, but they both need something more than just another day in Reno, Nevada. Gloria finds out that Art went to a strip club and met an old friend (nicely played by Cindy Pickett) who is a topless waitress, which scares Art away. Gloria knows more of what Art needs than Art does himself. The two of them help each other and make a reachable future that involves friends and even the young druggies next door. The pacing is slower than many viewers would like, but isn’t that how we all get by . . . little by little?

Art stumbles into a neighbor’s house for help.

The Village Barbershop Storyline: Art Leroldi is widowed and fading – a small time Reno barber stuck in a rut of haircuts and horse-books. When he loses his cutting partner of twenty years, he’s faced with closing Reno’s last man’s man barbershop or hiring the last person on earth he’d ever want working there – a woman. More specifically, Gloria MacIntyre, a broke, spit-fire young woman suddenly unable to take no for answer. This is the story two unlikely people, who meet in one unlikely place – The Village Barbershop. — Chris Ford

I found the film on “tubi” – Official Trailer – imdb.com/video/vi1171653401

An IMDB reader/movie watcher personal movie review:

a fine little vehicle for Cliff

manofgirth8 January 2010 – “Just watched this little movie from netflix. I’m not sure what I rated on their system that had them recommend this one to me but they did, I checked it and am glad to have done so. It is nice to see a well acted, be it slow, character driven movie were nothing blows up, there are no fights and no green screen used. John Ratwhatever is outstanding as the older man who has lost what matters most to him, his wife and still has to muddle through his day to day life. One reviewer referred to him as unlikeable which I do not see, he is just left walking through life. The young lady who comes to work for him in his barbershop and shows him that he still has something to give is more then adequate. There is no heavy handed message here, just a little indi movie about people and their lives.”