City of Lakewood Independent Salary Commission vacancies – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill five (5) vacancies on the Independent Salary Commission.

DUTIES: The duties of the Salary Commission are:

A. The Salary Commission shall convene and determine the salaries paid to the Mayor and the City Council within 45 days of confirmation by the City Council. The 45-day review and determination time may be extended upon request of the Salary Commission and approval by the City Council.

B. All meetings of the Salary Commission shall be subject to the Open Meetings Act and shall be open to the public. The meetings shall be held in the same location as City Council regular meetings. The Salary Commission shall provide an opportunity for citizens of the City to comment on the salaries of the Mayor and City Council prior to taking a final vote on such salaries.

C. After determining the salaries of the Mayor and the City Council, the Salary Commission shall file a statement of the salaries with the City Clerk. A salary increase shall be effective on the next payday for City employees. A salary decrease shall be effective at the commencement of the next subsequent term of office.

D. Any increase or decrease in salary shall become effective without further action of the City Council, and shall supersede any salary set forth in a City ordinance related to the budget or the salaries of the Mayor and City Councilmembers.

COMPENSATION: None. The Independent Salary Commission shall serve without compensation

QUALIFICATIONS: A member of the Salary Commission shall not be an officer, official or employee of the City or an immediate family member of an officer, official or employee of the City. For purposes of this section, “immediate family member” means parents, spouse, siblings, children or dependent relatives of an officer, official or employee of the City, whether not living in the household of the officer, official or employee.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

TERMS OF OFFICE: The term of a Salary Commission member shall be for one salary review. The term shall commence upon City Council confirmation and shall terminate upon filing of the statement of salaries with the City Clerk.

MEETING DATES: The meeting dates are to be determined.

EXPECTATIONS: Adhere to City of Lakewood’s Code of Ethics, mutual respect among members, good listener, and flexible.

APPLICATIONS: Applications are available by contacting the City Clerk at by email at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or phone at 253-983-7705 or online by clicking here.

DEADLINE: Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.