Annual Town Sidewalk Moss Control Applications – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

An initial application of herbicides to combat moss on select sidewalks has started and will continue into the Spring. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used. Sidewalks currently scheduled for treatment include:

The asphalt path on Cormorant Dr.

The sidewalks on Lexington St.

The sidewalks on Sequalish St.

The Town uses Wet-and Forget Moss Control on sidewalks with significant moss build-up to decrease the potential for slips and falls. The moss control is applied under the supervision of certified pesticide applicators using manufacturer’s recommendations and under the guidance and inspection of the USDA. The applicable Safety Data Sheets are available on the Town’s official website. Treated sidewalks will be posted immediately upon treatment and postings will remain in place for at least three days following application.

Safety Data Sheet.