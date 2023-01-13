At-Large Council Member Kristina Walker to Serve as Deputy Mayor in 2023 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – At the January 10, 2023 City Council meeting, At-Large Council Member Kristina Walker was appointed to serve as Tacoma’s deputy mayor in 2023.

Passionate about creating more opportunities for all residents of Tacoma, Council Member Walker has worked to close equity gaps and address disparities that exist for people of color and vulnerable communities. She strives to support and empower Tacoma’s youth, expand economic opportunity by attracting new businesses that will create good-paying local jobs, improve multimodal transportation through Vision Zero, and protect access to green spaces. She lives in District 3 with her husband, who is a teacher, and their two elementary school-aged kids.

Council Member Walker currently serves as Chair to the City Council’s Infrastructure, Planning and Sustainability Committee, Vice Chair of the Government Performance and Finance Committee, Vice Chair of the Pierce Transit Board, Vice Chair of the Joint Municipal Action Committee, and as a Board Member of the Sound Transit Board.

“Council Member Walker is deeply devoted to our entire community, and her perspectives on the key issues we are tackling today in pursuit of our shared goals has tremendously enhanced our work as a Council,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Not only is she ready to take on this new role, she is sure to shine.”

“It is an honor to serve Tacoma in this capacity,” said Deputy Mayor Walker, who has served as an At-Large Council Member since 2019. “I am grateful for the support of Mayor Woodards and my Council colleagues. I look forward to the upcoming year as we continue working on our shared goals as a community and our efforts to be an anti-racist organization.”

Deputy Mayor Walker succeeds former Deputy Mayor and District 4 Council Member Catherine Ushka.