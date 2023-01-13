Statements From Mayor Woodards, TPD Chief Moore on Recent Violence – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — “This is a tragic day for Tacoma. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young male victim who was struck by gunfire this afternoon along Portland Avenue in East Tacoma. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as others grieving across our entire community. Although any loss of life is unacceptable, it is even more painful when we see a young life cut short. As we have stated in the past, we remain committed to working with our local, regional and national partners to reverse the alarming upward trend of violence that we have seen in recent years. While that may not be comforting in this moment, we must continue our efforts to address the root causes of these issues. The Tacoma Police Department has already begun working to identify, locate and apprehend the shooter, and they will share updates on this evolving situation as they become available.”

Statement from Tacoma Police Chief Avery L. Moore on the Tragedy at the 4000 Block of Portland Avenue

Tacoma, Wash. – Yesterday, a tragedy struck the City of Tacoma. The death of a child at any age is devastating; losing a child to murder shakes the very foundation of our entire community. As the family and community grieve, we grieve with you and for the family. During this difficult time, we must come together to find a path forward.

The Tacoma Police Department will continue to fight against violent crime. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and no child should fear their community, nor should any parent have to bury a child. Be assured that the Tacoma Police Department will not waiver in the pursuit of the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous act.

As a community, please support this family and each other. The Tacoma Police Department will never rest as it is our mission to create a safe and secure environment for each and every member of our community.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

