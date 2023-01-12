Lakewood Heroes: Video Series – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Every year, the city of Lakewood remembers the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to advocate for justice and equality.

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. As we celebrate the holiday this year, we honor the theme: Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.

Through a series of short videos, we highlight the work and volunteerism of six people who have spent their time giving back to Lakewood. From Jan. 10 to Jan. 16 the videos will air on the city’s YouTube channel, the city website under “News & Updates” and on the MLK Day event page. They’ll also be shared on the city’s social media channels to reach more people.

Feeling inspired? We have a list of local organizations that need volunteers or donations to help with their respective causes and missions to give back to our community on our MLK Day event page.

Day 1 Lakewood Heroes: Gavin Reeber

Hidden Heroes

Starting Jan. 17, 2023 we’ll once again launch our Hidden Heroes e-newsletter campaign. Sign up to learn about local, national and international Black and African American leaders who’ve made a difference in the world.

Lakewood values diversity

2020 census data revealed that Lakewood is one of the few cities in our state where our Black, Indigenous and people of color comprise over 50% of the total population. Diversity and vibrant cultural heritage are defining assets of Lakewood. Our city is a mix of languages, art, dance, culture, history, heritage, visions, and values.