Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:

35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and 49.82 in the Spanaway community of unincorporated Pierce County.

The previous speed limit was 40-miles-per-hour.

The speed limit changes are the result of a WSDOT speed study in coordination with the Washington State Patrol.

The reduced speed limit is enforceable as soon as signs are installed.

