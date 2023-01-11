Overcoming Adversity film series offers free movies for caregivers at the Grand Cinema – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Thousands of Pierce County residents take care of a friend or family member with a serious health condition. While being a caregiver is a labor of love, it can also be very stressful. Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is hosting a free movie at the Grand Cinema as part of our Overcoming Adversity film series for caregivers and caretakers to enjoy an outing.

First up in our caregiving film series is the award-winning movie, “The Theory of Everything,” which examines the life of astrophysicist Steven Hawking. At the age of 21, Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis—also known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease—and continued his work with the support of his wife, Jane. She provided care as the disease progressed – both to their children and Steven. Over the years, his advancing care needs added stress that took a significant toll on their relationship.

The screening will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma. The film will begin at 10 a.m. with doors opening at 9:40 a.m. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance online. Registration is limited to two tickets per household.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offers this film as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. This program provides unpaid family caregivers with education, counseling, adaptive equipment, housework, errands, respite, and so much more. For more information or to reserve your tickets, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or visit us online at www.PierceADRC.org.