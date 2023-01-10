Imagine Justice Campaign to Host MLK Day Celebration – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kailin Ohler, Imagine Justice Project.

TACOMA – AmeriCorps members serving with the Imagine Justice Project will be joining thousands of people across the nation to serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. AmeriCorps members will help lead a community celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mon, Jan 16 at Tacoma’s Eastside Community Center, 1721 E 56th St.

The theme is “Only Light, Only Love,” which was inspired by a well-known Dr. quote by Dr. King “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”

The event will feature local youth artists, a free hot meal and activity fair with various community organizations. Local bike shop, Second Cycle will be hosting a community bike ride prior to the celebration at Swan Creek Nature Center.

In 1993, Congress designated MLK Day as a National Day of Service and charged AmeriCorps with leading service activities to honor King’s legacy. Many AmeriCorps members will be leading projects including beautifying public spaces, and hosting community celebrations of Dr. King’s life and teachings across the state over the King holiday.

Since 1993, the Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service has become a defining moment each year when people across the country work hand in hand to make communities more equitable, underpin racial equity, expand civic opportunities, and foster respect for individual differences and honor Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community through service.

AmeriCorps is the national community service program where AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve directly with nonprofit organizations to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges. Over the course of their service, AmeriCorps members serve in program focus areas related to economic opportunity, healthy futures, environmental stewardship, disaster services, education and the needs of veterans and military families.

Throughout the 2022-2023 service year, 1,490 AmeriCorps members Washington state will earn $9 million in education awards. Members will receive approximately $6,495 each through an AmeriCorps Segal Education Award after they complete 1,700 hours of service to pay for college or pay off student loans.

About AmeriCorps: AmeriCorps is a federal agency that leads the annual MLK Day of Service, working with the King Center, thousands of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools and businesses nationwide.

About Imagine Justice Project: Imagine Justice Project (IJP) connects and uplifts community efforts to transform systems, with a focus on positive youth development and community-centered healing. Our vision for Pierce County is a vibrant, interwoven system of support that ensures all young people, especially those most vulnerable, are connected to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

For more information about the MLK Day of Service, visit AmeriCorps.gov/MLKDay.