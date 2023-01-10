Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kevin Ballard.

In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.

In Pierce County, WA., a disabled military veteran and spouse/partner are “limited” to a combined disposable income of $45,708. Of note, “All other military retirements and veteran’s benefits, other than attendant care and medical-aid payments, must be included as disposable income.” VA disability payments are exempt from disposable income. “Combat Related Special Compensation (CRSC) and Concurrent Retirement and Disability Pay Benefits (CRDP), Post Vietnam Era Veteran’s Educational Assistance Program (VEAP), and Survivor’s and Dependents Educational Assistance (DEA) must also be included as disposable income.”

A disabled military veteran and spouse/partner each working a minimum wage job would exceed the income “limit” outlined by statute in Pierce County, WA.

I ask our legislators, “Does this appear to you to be a benefit for the service and sacrifice of our disabled veterans in Washington state?”

If eligibility for a benefit to a disabled military veteran requires to live below the median income level of your population, then the benefit becomes a burden and disincentivizes the ability of the disabled veteran to be a productive and thriving member of our community. The disabilities of these veterans are not always visible to the population. Many work in other industries long after they take off the uniform of military service. Many start their own business. Many are unable to work due to their service-connected disability. Those unable to work often volunteer their time to help others in their community.

As I research the property tax exemption benefits provided in 41 other states to military veterans with service-connected disabilities, I see a common theme: A simple law outlining a benefit given to those who sacrificed on our behalf with no qualifiers attached.

As we have drawn down from decades of war and conflict it becomes easier with each passing day to forget those years where communities, businesses and non-profits worked together to take care of our disabled military veteran population as they returned home from conflict. Now it is most important and impactful to salute their sacrifice and do what is honorable for those disabled military veterans and their families. Create a Disabled Military Veteran Property Tax Exemption law separate and distinct from other tax exemptions and show Washington disabled military veterans and their families that you are serious when you state, “We honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans.”