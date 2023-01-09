 K9 and WSP Aviation Capture – The Suburban Times

K9 and WSP Aviation Capture

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect.

This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us.

Thank you again Washington State Patrol Aviation, Tacoma Police Department, Fife Police, Ruston Police, Puyallup Police DepartmentEdgewood PD and everyone else who was involved.

