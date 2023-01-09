AMVETS ‘Americanism Contest’ now open for Kids in Kindergarten through 12th grade – The Suburban Times

Submitted by AMVETS.

This is a patriotic program teaching our youth from kindergarten through 12th grade about their American heritage, civics and citizenship. The program includes a flag drawing, a poster and an essay contest which are grade specific and age appropriate.

K–1st Grade—Flag Coloring Contest;

2nd–5th Grade—Poster Contest; and

6th–12th Grade—Essay Contest “What does freedom look like?”

The deadline for the contest must be postmarked by April 15, 2023.

All entries will be judged at Amvets Post 1 and AMVETS Department of Washington. AMVETS Department will forward all of the first place winners of each category to the National Level by July 1st. AMVETS National will choose a 1st and 2nd place winner in each category coming from all of the participants in the United States during their AMVETS National Convention in August. For those 9th and 10th graders who participate in the AMVETS National Americanism ESSAY Contest and are a 1st place winner from AMVETS Department of Washington, they will win an all expense paid trip to “Freedoms Foundation” in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; for the Spirit of America Youth leadership seminar, which takes place every year on the first Thursday in November through the following Sunday (4 days).

Please mail your completed Flag, Poster or Essay Contest entry along with the Contest Entry Form to: AMVETS Post 1

ATTN: Taryn Hopey, Department 2nd Vice Commander 5717 S. Tyler St.

Tacoma, WA 98409

Entry packets can be downloaded at https://amvetswa.org/Americanism.html. If you have any questions, please call Taryn at (253) 579-5638.