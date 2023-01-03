Two arrested, charges filed in Christmas Day attacks on power substations – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

This morning (January 3, 2023), the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington announced that two Pierce County men have been charged with federal crimes for vandalizing four Pierce County substations on Christmas. The suspects were arrested over the weekend during a warrant service. According to FBI investigators, the suspects said they planned to cause a power outage to help facilitate a commercial burglary.

“The attacks on our power substations left many without lights or heat on Christmas, caused financial losses for local business, and endangered the lives of those who rely on medical equipment,” said Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. “The cooperation between our department, other local agencies, and our federal partners led to a swift resolution and apprehension of the suspects.”

Please read the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s press release and complaint for more information.