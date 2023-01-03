 Lakewood Post Office lobby no longer open 24 hours – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Post Office lobby no longer open 24 hours

A simple note taped to the window of the Lakewood Post Office on 100th St reads, “Effective December 10th, 2022 Our 24 hours lobby will no longer be 24 hours- Our new hours of operation will be 5am-8pm. Thank you.”

