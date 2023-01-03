 Faster and Faster; part 1, ‘A Tangled Web’ – The Suburban Times

Faster and Faster; part 1, ‘A Tangled Web’

It wasn’t that long ago that phones hung on walls, television had three channels, and news was something that plopped onto your porch every morning.

As technology begins to infuse every aspect of our life, it might be a good idea to ‘look under the hood’ of this newfangled mystical code.

This article will reference ways that Artificial Intelligence is changing the written word.

But first, are there times you are on the World Wide Web and might not even know it?

https://www.massbio.org/news/recent-news/breaking-down-the-internet-of-things-what-does-it-mean-for-clinical-research/

Or maybe you would welcome interacting with the internet more fluidly, courtesy of Mr. Zuckerberg.

https://about.meta.com/what-is-the-metaverse/

Will you greet your virtual therapist as an advancement on your overworked, standoffish human analogue ( that always seemed a little judgy )?

https://www.wbur.org/endlessthread/2022/11/04/bots-mental-health

Are essay generators going to keep professors up at night?

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/dec/04/ai-bot-chatgpt-stuns-academics-with-essay-writing-skills-and-usability

What if you needed a little help with writer’s block or a quick presentation solution?

https://www.wired.com/story/artificial-intelligence-writing-art/

Tomorrow, the Art of Artificial Intelligence…

