“Artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way in recent years, with numerous advancements being made in the field. These advancements have led to the development of more intelligent and capable AI systems that are able to perform a wider range of tasks and operate in a more human-like manner.

One of the most significant advances in AI has been the development of machine learning algorithms. These algorithms allow AI systems to learn from data and improve their performance over time, without the need for explicit programming. This has led to the creation of AI systems that can perform complex tasks, such as image and speech recognition, natural language processing, and even medical diagnosis.

Another important advance in AI has been the development of deep learning algorithms. These algorithms are based on neural networks, which are inspired by the structure and function of the human brain. Deep learning algorithms allow AI systems to process large amounts of data and make highly accurate predictions and decisions. This has led to the creation of AI systems that can beat humans at complex games like Go, and even perform tasks like image generation and language translation…”

(Let’s see. Just under 200 words. A little more formulaic with techno jargon than I prefer. But not bad for an AI command that consisted of ‘write an article about advances in artificial intelligence’.)

The first three paragraphs were all generated by an artificial intelligence which will be referenced in a future article. But until then, it may as well say, ‘Look on my works… and despair!’.

The next four days will detail some of the advancements technology has given us as we travel into “that land…”

Caveat emptor.