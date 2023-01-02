 APCC Receives Award for 78-unit Lincoln District Senior Housing Project – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

APCC Receives Award for 78-unit Lincoln District Senior Housing Project

· Leave a Comment ·

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

Construction of the senior housing project is to begin in mid-2023.

This project is fully funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce at $4.9 million. The City of Tacoma at $5.25 million, and Pierce County awarded $7 million. The Washington Housing Finance Commission will provide an allocation of housing tax credits.

We are honored to partner with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) of Seattle to go forward with the construction of this much-needed housing for our seniors.

The location of the project will be at 711 S. 38th St. and will have affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 55 and older.

APCC is grateful to LIHI and Ms. Sharon Lee for choosing us as their community partner for this wonderful well needed Senior Project. APCC also appreciates all government entities who are involved in making this possible for the community!! We are so grateful thank you all for your assistance and care!

~ Lua Pritchard, Executive Director of Asia Pacific Cultural Center

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *