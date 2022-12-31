PSE Distributed Solar and Storage RFP – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) would like to notify you that the Distributed Solar and Storage Request for Proposal (DSS RFP) was filed on December 22, 2022 in docket UE-220971. The DSS RFP is focused on distribution connected, front of the meter solutions that provide new generation and storage onto the grid, and meet PSE’s energy and capacity needs. The DSS RFP is looking to service the 2021 Clean Energy Implementation Plan’s (CEIP) solar and storage targets of 80 MWs and 25 MWs by the end of 2025. Equity is a major factor in project evaluation with PSE seeking to provide clean energy solutions to Highly Impacted Communities (HIC) and Vulnerable Populations (VP)1 and their service providers; as well as promote contracting with small, minority, veteran and women owned business enterprises, or businesses that can demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

PSE will be accepting proposals 30 days post filing, on January 23, 2023, in accordance with WAC 480-107-021 (1), with final proposals accepted March 17, 2023. The RFP and pertinent documents can be found on our website, www.pse.com/rfp, as well as the intake portal where proposals will need to be submitted. The intake portal is currently inaccessible, but will be available by January 23, 2023.

1 HIC and VP is further defined by PSE in Chapter 3 of the CEIP