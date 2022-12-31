 Make Music in 2023 – The Suburban Times

Make Music in 2023

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

The studio at Eastside Community Center has the latest high-end Recording and Production equipment, as well as a Pro Drum Kit, Pro Keyboards and Guitars, Pro Drum Machine, Professional Microphones, Processing and the latest in Audio Plug-Ins. It uses industry-standard software like Pro Tools and Logic Pro, and the latest technology in Real-Time UAD signal processing.

Financial assistance is available for classes at the recording studio.

Rent the Studio for private use

Learn more about the Bill Ray Shirley III Recording Studio at the Metro Parks website.

