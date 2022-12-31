City Issues Call to Artists for Tacoma Mall Area Art Plan – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma invites artists and/or artist teams to submit qualifications to create an art plan – with a budget of $30,000 – for the Tacoma Mall area. The project is funded through the Madison District Green Infrastructure Project, a permeable pavement streetscape project led by the City’s Environmental Services Department, as part of the City’s 1 Percent for Art program which dedicates 1 percent of construction costs from public capital projects to the creation of public art.

Designated as one of 29 Puget Sound Regional Growth Centers, the Tacoma Mall area is slated for significant growth over the next 10 to 15 years. It is also located over the South Tacoma Aquifer, which provides supplemental drinking water for Tacoma.

“With a subarea plan adopted in 2018 and several public investments underway, the Tacoma Mall area is well-positioned for strategic improvements to support a healthy, thriving population center within our city,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “With robust public engagement by the selected artists, we strive to further define our community’s vision for the identity and character of this key location.”

Applicants must be 18 years or older, reside in the states of Washington or Oregon, and have demonstrated experience in the specialized area of public art planning. The deadline for submissions is February 8, 2023. Interested artists and/or artist teams are encouraged to attend an optional Zoom info session on January 18, 2023 from noon – 1 PM. Access details to the Zoom info session will be shared on the City’s official social media platforms when available.

Questions or requests for information in alternate formats may be directed to Rebecca Solverson at rebecca.solverson@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5564.

Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/ArtsOpps.