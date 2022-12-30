Lakewood receives $2.5 million for South Tacoma Way improvements – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The city of Lakewood is celebrating a recent announcement by U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland that she secured $2.5 million in federal funding for a city road project that will bring dramatic improvements to Lakewood’s International District.

Strickland’s office announced this week that Lakewood was one of 14 South Sound communities to receive funding as part of the final 2023 appropriations government funding packing approved by Congress.

“We are grateful for Congresswoman Strickland’s continued commitment to the South Sound and specifically her support for the city of Lakewood,” said Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen.

“This allocation provides a critical piece of the funding for this project that will rebuild South Tacoma Way, make it safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, and beautify this bustling commercial corridor that serves as one of the city’s most culturally rich and diverse districts with 84.5% of the businesses being women or minority owned.”

The corridor is the city’s northernmost connection to neighboring Tacoma. The project is the final section of South Tacoma Way slated for improvement between the two cities.

Total project cost is estimated at $4.5 million. The city will use a combination of funding sources including city allocations, the $2.5 million secured by Strickland, and a $390,000 grant from Puget Sound Regional Council to help fund the project.

Construction is planned for 2024.