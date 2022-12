Tacoma Police Department social media post.

On Dec. 27 TPD Special Investigations served a search warrant on a suspected drug trafficker supplying the Hosmer Corridor. Two males aged 36 & 40 were arrested for UPCS w/ Intent to Deliver & UPOF 1st. A “ghost gun”, 50 gm of cocaine & crack, & 74 gm of fentanyl pills were recovered.