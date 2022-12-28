Detectives asking public to review surveillance video for suspicious activity near power facilities – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Our detectives are asking Pierce County residents and business owners to review surveillance video for suspicious activity this past weekend near power facilities in Pierce County.

On Christmas Day (12/25), four substations were vandalized, causing thousands of customers to lose power:

5:00 am | 22312 46th Ave E | Spanaway

5:00 am | 8820 224th St E | Graham

2:39 am | 10915 144th St E | South Hill

7:21 pm | 14320 Kapowsin Hwy E | Kapowsin

If you have surveillance video at your home or business, please review it and let us know if you find anything that could help our detectives identify the suspect(s) responsible. Please note that the above times are approximate and you may have applicable footage shortly before and after the listed time.

Please contact us if you have video or information. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers:

P3 Tips app

tpcrimestoppers.com

1-800-222-TIPS