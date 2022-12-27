2022; the Year in Release – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chas. Ames.

Not much early in the year (compared to the last). Then at the end of February, Russian president-for-life Putin coincidentally orders military exercises at the border of Ukraine, which, coincidentally becomes an invasion, sorry, “special military operation.” Now let’s see, who signed The Budapest Memorandum…

Putin attacked hospitals and orphanages and retreating civilians and combat medics and inflicted torture and rape(oops!) Let me check my handy-dandy Geneva Convention. Uh oh… I’m gonna blame it on ‘antifa’. Remember them?

The leading cause of adolescent mortality is now guns. The solution for this is clear, more guns! Oh. Wait. That’s in America, not Ukraine.

Thousands of civilians, and hundreds of children killed, and 7million displaced. Back home, of course, this was Biden’s fault because, well, you know. As if he was not busy enough with inflation and gas prices. Come on, Joe! Just flick the big red switch in the Oval Office that makes everything free without government actually doing anything! Never mind that during this recession corporations are doubling record profits… But Joe couldn’t do it ’cause he “gots tha dementia“. And Republicans STILL don’t want to debate him.

About halfway through, three newly appointed Supreme Court Justices that declared Roe v. Wade is established law, spoiler alert, ‘disestablished’ it.

American women, please report to the processing centers for your ‘freedom burka’.

Then Democrats announced a ‘raid’ on Trump’s compound. Sorry. It was Trump that announced a raid on his compound. Is it still a raid when the invasion force is armed with business suits and polo shirts and khakis?

Trump and his remaining crew claimed he gave the documents back. Uhh, uhh, Executive Privilege! Uhh, uhh, he declassified them! Uh, they were newspaper clippings (filed in a Top Secret folder cover). How ‘bout this, ‘they were planted by the FBI’, but he doesn’t want them to look at it…

Ultimately Trump supporters can surmise the documents were of no consequence because they were not ripped up and plunged down a toilet.

The leader of the Republican Party, y’all.

The spouse of a Supreme Court Justice helped attack democracy and nothing happened to her. But the spouse of the House Speaker did nothing and got attacked.

The two-year pandemic that killed 6million worldwide showed signs of evaporating again. Or not.

Now comes long haul Covid recovery. This will be a crisis for those countries that do NOT have universal healthcare. Don’cha feel sorry for them?

Huh. We didn’t even mention the historic precedent of skipping right past the first female Vice President to the first Black/Asian Vice President. etc., etc.

And… pickleball? Really?