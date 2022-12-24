Strickland Secures $19 million for South Sound – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) secured funding for fourteen South Sound community projects that will create jobs, enhance the region’s infrastructure, increase access to public transit and outdoor spaces, and more.

“Securing funding for these critical South Sound projects will create jobs, upgrade and increase the durability of our infrastructure, address food insecurity, support public safety, and expand access to public transit,” said Strickland. “Community Project Funding helps these key projects move forward and makes the South Sound a safer, more secure place to live and work.”

Secured Fourteen FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) grants in the final omnibus budget bill. To learn more about the South Sound projects selected by Strickland’s CPF Advisory Panel, see here:

Center for Urban Waters/UW Tacoma – Protecting Salmon from Toxic Chemicals

Emergency Food Network of Tacoma and Pierce County

Olympia Tumwater Foundation – History and Nature Center at Brewery Park

Hope for Heroes Horsemanship Center

Pierce County – Pacific Avenue SR-7, Pedestrian and Transit Access Improvements (168 Street East)

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department – Metro Dive Team Equipment

Thurston County Sheriff’s Department – Rapid DNA Forensic Technology for Investigations

City of Fife – Sheffield Trail Widening & Restoration

Bethel School District – Spanaway Family Services Center

City of Sumner – Stewart Road Corridor Completion: White River Bridge

Tacoma Public School District – Professional Pipeline Project

The City of Lakewood – South Tacoma Way Project

Town of Steilacoom – Garrison Springs Creek Restoration Project

Intercity Transit – Zero Fare Bus Stop Access Improvements

Learn more about each of the 14 CPF projects and other Strickland priorities that were included in the FY23 Congress-passed omnibus appropriations package here.