Kilmer Votes to Fund Local Priorities, Lower Costs for Working Washingtonians, and Create Jobs – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On Dec. 23, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted to pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act, government funding legislation consisting of all 12 appropriations bills for fiscal year 2023. The government funding package includes funding for local priorities, aims to lower costs for working Washingtonians, create better-paying jobs, and keep our nation and communities safe.

“Today, I voted to fund critical priorities for our region that will create jobs, invest in affordable housing, help our environment, and so much more,” said Rep. Kilmer. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I fought hard to see new investments to lower costs for folks in our region, like securing funding for flood prevention in Grays Harbor County to lower flood insurance premiums. I pushed for vital investments in Puget Sound recovery and restoring salmon, affordable housing, and vital healthcare services.

He continued, “It’s also a big deal that this bill provides a pay raise for our military and makes investments in our region’s talented civilian defense workforce and facilities. In addition, I was proud to support federal funding to provide critical humanitarian, economic, and defense assistance to the Ukrainian people in their fight for democracy.”

The government funding package includes more than $35 million in Community Project Funding that Rep. Kilmer secured for 15 projects, directly benefitting communities across Washington’s Sixth Congressional District, including:

The government funding package includes additional funding provisions Rep. Kilmer secured, including:

The government funding package includes report language provisions Rep. Kilmer championed, including:

Report language to direct the National Park Service, in consultation with the Hoh Indian Tribe, to develop a plan to ensure that the Hoh Tribe has access to a functional tsunami evacuation route.

Report language to support local digital equity initiatives while ensuring more people can gain experience to access jobs in the information technology (IT) sector.

Report language directing the Corporation for National and Community Service to assist local civic and community organizations with ongoing efforts to address contentious issues and ultimately bridge divides.

A detailed summary of the Consolidated Appropriations Act is available HERE.