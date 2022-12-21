Strickland’s Provisions to Reduce Servicemember Housing Costs to Become Law – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, secured multiple provisions in the annual defense policy bill that will lower housing costs for servicemembers and their families.

“As the daughter of a veteran, I will always fight to ensure that servicemembers and their families have access to safe and affordable housing,” said Strickland. “This year’s defense policy bill includes several provisions I secured to make housing more affordable for servicemembers and their families.”

Strickland’s provisions in the annual Defense bill can be found here. In addition to lowering cost and homeownership barriers for service members and their families, Strickland also tackled increasing access to childcare and ensuring that the military is prepared for the future in this year’s bill.