 Strickland’s Provisions to Reduce Servicemember Housing Costs to Become Law – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Strickland’s Provisions to Reduce Servicemember Housing Costs to Become Law

· Leave a Comment ·

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, secured multiple provisions in the annual defense policy bill that will lower housing costs for servicemembers and their families.  

“As the daughter of a veteran, I will always fight to ensure that servicemembers and their families have access to safe and affordable housing,” said Strickland. “This year’s defense policy bill includes several provisions I secured to make housing more affordable for servicemembers and their families.” 

Strickland’s provisions in the annual Defense bill can be found here. In addition to lowering cost and homeownership barriers for service members and their families, Strickland also tackled increasing access to childcare and ensuring that the military is prepared for the future in this year’s bill. 

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *