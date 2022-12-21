Sound Transit named Owner of the Year by Engineering News Record Northwest – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The editors of Engineering News Record (ENR) have named Sound Transit as 2022 Owner of the Year for ENR Northwest. ENR is a leading news publication for the engineering and construction industries across the country. Each year ENR identifies and recognizes project owners for excellence in planning, design, construction and project management of large-scale construction projects.

“We’re honored that ENR recognized the Sound Transit’s incredible work on the largest transit expansion project in the nation,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and University Place Board Member Kent Keel. “Thanks to the commitment of the region’s taxpayers and the Federal Transit Administration, the agency and its construction partners have continued to make progress toward building a new and greener way to get around our region.”

“Our region is making history through the scale and ambitiousness of our work to expand transportation options that will help carry our riders, environmental sustainability and economy into the future,” said Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm. “We’re deeply dedicated to our region and our industry and proud to receive this honor. 2023 will be a year of continued focus on quality.”

Over the next several years, Sound Transit is on track to more than double the Link light rail system, from 26 miles to 62 miles. The agency is also preparing to launch a new Stride bus rapid transit service that will connect communities north, east and south of Lake Washington. Further light rail extensions are planned to Tacoma, Everett, West Seattle, Ballard, South Kirkland, Issaquah and Tacoma Community College.

Milestones in 2023 include opening the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension, doubling service on the T Line, and opening parking garages at the Puyallup Sounder Station and the Lynnwood Transit Center.