80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland – The Suburban Times

80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland.

When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who had been shot and had life-threatening injuries. Medics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital.

Detectives believe that the victim was on the back patio when he was shot. While searching for evidence, detectives and forensics personnel located 80 shell casings.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

If you have information about this shooting, including surveillance video, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers:

P3 Tips app
tpcrimestoppers.com
1-800-222-TIPS

