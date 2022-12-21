500 volunteers, nearly 1,000 wreaths – The Suburban Times

500 volunteers, nearly 1,000 wreaths December 21, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. On Dec. 17, JBLM participated in Wreaths Across America. About 500 volunteers were on hand to place nearly 1,000 wreaths on the headstones at the Camp Lewis Cemetery. On Dec. 17, JBLM participated in Wreaths Across America. About 500 volunteers were on hand to place nearly 1,000 wreaths on the headstones at the Camp Lewis Cemetery. #FlagsAcrossTheCountry #AmericaStrong #WreathsAcrossAmericaDay #remembrance pic.twitter.com/UzaClBkhjo— Joint Base Lewis-McChord (@JBLM_PAO) December 18, 2022
