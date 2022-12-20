External Investigation Into Alleged Racial Slurs at Nov. 4 Lakes vs. Stanwood Football Game Completed – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Lakewood, Wash.–Clover Park School District and Stanwood-Camano School District initiated investigations into an incident at the Nov. 4 football game between Lakes and Stanwood high schools in which allegations of racial slurs were used against Lakes High School students.

The Stanwood-Camano School investigations concluded that hateful language (racial slur, N-word) was used against Lakes students in the bathroom prior to the football game and that it was more likely than not that a student used offensive language (racial slur, monkeys) in the student stands.

An investigation initiated by Clover Park School District that was conducted by an outside investigator determined findings and conclusions “based on a preponderance of the evidence, which means that based upon the evidence considered during the investigation, it is ‘more likely than not’ that an event did or did not occur as alleged.”

The investigative findings are:

The N-word was directed at Lakes cheerleaders in the Stanwood stadium bathroom before the Nov. 4 football game, supported by four witness statements and the response to the incident. The N-word was used at least once by individuals in the Stanwood-side stands before the football game. This evidence is supported by four witnesses who heard the word directly. The N-word was used by Stanwood football players during the game. This is supported by witnesses who heard the term used directly and by witnesses who observed one Lakes player’s reaction to the term.

Clover Park School District condemns the racist behavior Lakes High School students experienced at the Stanwood High School football game. We are committed to an educational community that is inclusive, diverse and respectful.

The first steps in stamping out hate include acknowledging it happened and stating the racial slurs that were used. We encourage Stanwood-Camano School District to move forward with their stated commitments and efforts to create an inclusive community. This unfortunate event serves as a reminder that all of us have an important role in creating an environment that is inclusive and respectful for all.