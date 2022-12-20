Charles Wright Academy Announces Competitive Scholarship Essay Contest – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Charles Wright Academy.

Tacoma, Wash. — Students across the South Puget Sound entering ninth grade have a new opportunity to attend Charles Wright Academy (CWA) through a competitive scholarship essay contest.

Multiple students who apply to the ninth grade for entry in Fall of 2023 will be selected to receive scholarships and financial aid awards ranging from $1000 to full tuition, which may be renewable for up to four years until graduation. Charles Wright Academy awards more than $2.5 million in scholarships and financial aid annually to qualified students.

Students must submit an essay reflecting on the talents and passions they hope to contribute to Charles Wright Academy, and how they align with the school’s mission to “inspire active, joyful learning while nurturing and challenging our students to develop the character, creativity, and skills to successfully navigate the future with confidence.”

A “Scholarship Day” for interested students to tour campus, meet faculty and leadership, receive application support, and more will be held at CWA on Saturday, January 21. Student essays, accompanied by a completed application for admission, are due by February 1, 2023, for consideration.

Head of School Susan Rice said, “We are excited to connect with students who wish to pursue and develop their passions and talents at Charles Wright Academy. As a diverse community, we are seeking students who will contribute those gifts and interests in powerful ways to better our community through our school values of excellence, perseverance, respect, integrity, and compassion.”

Charles Wright Academy is a diverse community that values and actively fosters a sense of belonging for every student. CWA is committed to experiential learning. All students participate in a robust 21st-century curriculum using hands-on and project-based learning, domestic and international travel experiences, service learning within the South Sound, and other unique and engaging activities. Students also can work one-on-one with a highly-qualified college counselor, who ensures every student finds their best fit school for college or university.

For more information, please visit www.charleswright.org/essay-scholarship/ or contact CWA at admissions@charleswright.org.