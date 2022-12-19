 Local Observance Planned for National Homeless Memorial Day – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local Observance Planned for National Homeless Memorial Day

· Leave a Comment ·

Associated Ministries announcement.

TACOMA, WA – A local gathering will be held on National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day in 2022. The public is invited to Tacoma’s Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 S. I Street, for an in-person gathering at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The service is also being streamed online at the Facebook page titled Pierce County Homeless Memorials.

December 21 is winter solstice, the longest night of the year; therefore it is the appropriate time to remember and honor the Pierce County residents who died unsheltered during the past year. National Homeless Memorial Day is observed annually on winter solstice in hundreds of cities in 30 states.

The Tacoma City Council will issue a proclamation to officially declare December 21 as National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day in Tacoma.

Despite their status as having been unhoused, Chaplain Ed Jacobs and other event organizers, are committed that the passing of our houseless neighbors not go unnoticed by the wider community. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend regardless of faith tradition or lack thereof. The memorial will last approximately one hour.

  • WHAT:             National Homeless Memorial Day, Pierce County Observance
  • WHEN:            Wednesday, December 21, 6:00-7:00 pm
  • WHERE:          Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 S. I Street, Tacoma, and on Facebook
  • WHO:               The public is invited

For more information, contact Ed Jacobs at 206-369-0297 or Chaplain.edj@gmail.com

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *