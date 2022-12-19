Letter: God speed Marie – The Suburban Times

By Bob Warfield.

Devastating News: Marie sold her shop! Glad I called from Virginia for an appointment, kept this Saturday; and what shall I do for a haircut hence?

For 32 years Marie has stood behind Lakewood’s most admirable and debauched heads to trim and dress nature’s excess while administering radiant therapy to worlds beneath at her “Mane Street” barbery. Alas, in exceptional fashion of her service to our hirsute and social requirement she must away this Christmas Eve to gift the caring devotion her ailing husband now requires.

For all the years, the stories, tender mercies shared and first ascents, summits climbed through adversity to new light, and for the heads and haircuts too, THANK YOU Marie.

To the faint accelerating Harley’s rumble, as in a distant departure to sunset dreams, a thousand well-trimmed grateful guys, five to ninety-five, salute and wave their affection and best farewell to whatever future may welcome you in the years to come.