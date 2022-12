Submitted by Nancy Jennings/LASA.

LASA would like to thank South Tacoma Eagles 2933, Aerie and Auxiliary for all of their support for our Christmas gift box this year. You truly are an example of “People Helping People!”

With your support we were able to put smiles on many more families this Christmas.

A huge thank you to the Aerie Trustees, Madam Auxiliary President Marylou Wilkerson and Christy Ray.