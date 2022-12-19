Clover Park School District Board Review, Dec. 2022 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

During its Dec. 12 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard reports from Superintendent Ron Banner and Lakes High School Principal Kären Mauer-Smith and elected officers for the next term.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed student achievement, parent engagement, and community engagement and provided a legislative update.

Student Achievement

The district’s four-year graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year is projected to be 87.5 percent.

The district’s continuously enrolled graduation rate is projected at 90 percent. The continuously enrolled rate includes students who were enrolled in CPSD schools continuously from ninth through 12th grade.

Parent Engagement

Ninety-five percent of elementary students and 86 percent of middle school students had a caring adult attend fall conferences this year.

Community Engagement

The district participated in the city of Lakewood’s Holiday Parade of Lights with a decorated bus, the CPHS band and cheer squad, and more than 200 student and staff volunteers from our schools.

The Caring for Kids Holiday Fair was held at Thomas Middle School on Dec. 10 and provided for 800 families.

This was the 35th year the district has received donations of new shoes and clothing for CPSD students from an anonymous donor.

Lakewood Rotary donated 42 bicycles to CPSD students.

The Loaves and Fishes program and Break Bags program are providing meals for students and families.

Banner thanked the community programs and volunteers for their contributions to help support CPSD students during the holiday season. He also thanked staff members who go above and beyond to contribute to the logistics of community partners and programs.

Legislative Updates

Banner attended a briefing for state legislatures who serve Pierce County on Nov. 28 along with Board Vice President Carole Jacobs and Board Director Anthony Veliz.

Superintendents from Pierce County school districts briefed legislators on various legislative topics for the upcoming legislative session.

Banner gave a briefing on fully funding special education.

Lakes High School Report

Lakes High School Principal Kären Mauer-Smith shared a report with the board, which included information on school demographics, academics, preparing students for college and career readiness, parent engagement and fostering a supportive learning environment.

Mauer-Smith reviewed assessment scores, discussed the school’s commitment to equity and evaluated successes and opportunities.

Officer Elections

The board re-elected Alyssa Anderson Pearson as board president, Carole Jacobs as board vice president and Anthony Veliz as the board’s legislative representative for one-year terms.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized contract with Greentrike to provide “Out of School Time” extended learning opportunities at Lakeview Hope Academy and Park Lodge, Custer and Dower elementary schools.

Authorized contract award to Hermanson for the repair of water line at Oakbrook Elementary School.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m.