Twelve Days of Christmas – Wildlife style – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom resident Barb Kohler, whose backyard is woods and wetlands which attracts a variety of wildlife on a daily basis. She rewrote the 12 Days of Christmas to reflect the characters who hang out and sometimes greet her at her door. The neighbors got together one evening last week and all sang the whole song. Perhaps you’d like to give it a whirl, too.
12 Days of Christmas
On the first day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
A flicker in a plum tree.
On the second day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the third day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the fourth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the fifth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Five golden rings
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the sixth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Six wood ducks quacking
Five golden rings
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the seventh day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Seven squirrels dashing
Six wood ducks quacking
Five golden rings
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the eighth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Eight mallard ducks swimming
Seven squirrels dashing
Six wood ducks quacking
Five golden rings
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the ninth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Nine frogs croaking
Eight mallard ducks swimming
Seven squirrels dashing
Six wood ducks quacking
Five golden rings
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the tenth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Ten deer strolling
Nine frogs croaking
Eight mallard ducks swimming
Seven squirrels dashing
Six wood ducks quacking
Five golden rings
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the eleventh day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Eleven raccoons wandering
Ten deer strolling
Nine frogs croaking
Eight mallard ducks swimming
Seven squirrels dashing
Six wood ducks quacking
Five golden rings
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree.
On the twelfth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Twelve coyotes howling
Eleven raccoons wandering
Ten deer strolling
Nine frogs croaking
Eight mallard ducks swimming
Seven squirrels dashing
Six wood ducks quacking
Five golden rings
Four bunnies hopping
Three cooper hawks hunting
Two owls a hooting
And a flicker in a plum tree!
Barb Kohler
December 2022
