Twelve Days of Christmas – Wildlife style – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom resident Barb Kohler, whose backyard is woods and wetlands which attracts a variety of wildlife on a daily basis. She rewrote the 12 Days of Christmas to reflect the characters who hang out and sometimes greet her at her door. The neighbors got together one evening last week and all sang the whole song. Perhaps you’d like to give it a whirl, too.

Steilacoom Resident Composer Barb Kohler

12 Days of Christmas

On the first day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

A flicker in a plum tree.

On the second day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

One owl doesn’t give a hoot

On the third day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

On the fourth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

On the fifth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Five golden rings

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

On the sixth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Six wood ducks quacking

Five golden rings

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

There have got to be three more bunnies around here.

On the seventh day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Seven squirrels dashing

Six wood ducks quacking

Five golden rings

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

On the eighth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Eight mallard ducks swimming

Seven squirrels dashing

Six wood ducks quacking

Five golden rings

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

On the ninth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Nine frogs croaking

Eight mallard ducks swimming

Seven squirrels dashing

Six wood ducks quacking

Five golden rings

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

And a squirrel looking for a nice treat.

On the tenth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Ten deer strolling

Nine frogs croaking

Eight mallard ducks swimming

Seven squirrels dashing

Six wood ducks quacking

Five golden rings

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

On the eleventh day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Eleven raccoons wandering

Ten deer strolling

Nine frogs croaking

Eight mallard ducks swimming

Seven squirrels dashing

Six wood ducks quacking

Five golden rings

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree.

On the twelfth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me

Twelve coyotes howling

Eleven raccoons wandering

Ten deer strolling

Nine frogs croaking

Eight mallard ducks swimming

Seven squirrels dashing

Six wood ducks quacking

Five golden rings

Four bunnies hopping

Three cooper hawks hunting

Two owls a hooting

And a flicker in a plum tree!

Barb Kohler

December 2022