62d AW honors Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross – The Suburban Times

62d AW honors Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 20, 2022.

The Distinguished Flying Cross, which is the highest award for extraordinary aerial achievement, will be presented to the Airmen for their exceptionally meritorious service during Operation ALLIES REFUGE.

Operation ALLIES REFUGE was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in U.S. history, evacuating 124,334 individuals from Afghanistan.

