Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!

Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!

Some of the items available at the sale include pop-up pavilion tents, totes, crates and kennels, agility collapsible tunnels, and so much more!

All proceeds go towards helping pets in need in Pierce County. Credit cards and cash will be accepted at this event.

Sunday, Dec. 18th from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

2608 Center Street, Tacoma WA | East Parking Lot