Lakewood Playhouse extends Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

Lakewood Playhouse has extended the run of JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL with four added performances: Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 pm, December 19, 20, and 21 at 7:30 pm.

This is a wonderful show and it was a pleasure to direct at Lakewood Playhouse again after about a 13 year absence. If you have not been here in a while, I invite you to come and support the talented cast and hear about the many significant changes taking place here at Lakewood Playhouse. We have a new mission to “Build Community through Theatre.” We have an all new Board of Directors, and we are permanently In-The-Round with all new seating. Our new vibe centers on six core values: Accountability, Empathy, Collaboration, Respect, Resilience, and Joy. Please join this community of artists and experience JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL as we celebrate redemption and renewed purpose.

Don’t miss it!

Scott Campbell

Artistic Director

Click here to buy tickets.