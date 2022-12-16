Lakewood Playhouse extends Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.
Lakewood Playhouse has extended the run of JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL with four added performances: Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 pm, December 19, 20, and 21 at 7:30 pm.
This is a wonderful show and it was a pleasure to direct at Lakewood Playhouse again after about a 13 year absence. If you have not been here in a while, I invite you to come and support the talented cast and hear about the many significant changes taking place here at Lakewood Playhouse. We have a new mission to “Build Community through Theatre.” We have an all new Board of Directors, and we are permanently In-The-Round with all new seating. Our new vibe centers on six core values: Accountability, Empathy, Collaboration, Respect, Resilience, and Joy. Please join this community of artists and experience JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL as we celebrate redemption and renewed purpose.
Don’t miss it!
Scott Campbell
Artistic Director
Leave a Reply