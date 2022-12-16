It’s a wrap – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement.

It’s been quite a year. We began 2022 starting to emerge from the throes of the pandemic and moving closer to the “new normal.” That is, before the “tridemic” of the flu, COVID and RSV emerged recently to strain our healthcare system once again.

The Great Resignation upended the relationship between employee and employer.

Wildfires, snow and flooding reminded us of the power of nature.

For all the challenges and obstacles that 2022 threw at us, however, we made good strides in many important initiatives. One case in point is the small business accelerator program that graduated 200 new or reinvigorated entrepreneurs of color into our community!

Over the last 12 months, you have shown up for our residents. Whether you were working at a kitchen table, in an office or out in the field, the people of Pierce County are better off because of you and your commitment to public service. Thank you!

Please join me in looking back at some of the highlights of 2022. I hope you feel as much pride as I do in your accomplishments!

Happy holidays to you and yours.