Tacoma Prepares for Speed Limit Reduction in 2023 – The Suburban Times

This past summer, the Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance No. 28825, which lowers the default speed limit on residential streets from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour. This ordinance also lowers the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four Neighborhood Business Districts, including 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill, and Old Town. The speed limit is already 25 miles per hour in the South Tacoma and Proctor Neighborhood Business Districts.

The new speed limits will go into effect on January 1, 2023. Going on now through the end of the year, new speed limit signage is being installed, plus additional signage will be added in key locations that include gateways to the city and those four Neighborhood Business Districts.

In February 2020, City Council adopted Resolution No. 40559, committing to Vision Zero and the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035. Speed reduction is one proven strategy to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes as part of Vision Zero. Lowering speeds improves safety by reducing the frequency and severity of crashes, improves visibility, provides additional time for drivers to stop, and reduces the potential for fatal or serious injuries by lowering impact forces.

The City of Tacoma is launching a comprehensive outreach campaign today, Tuesday, December 13, to inform the community through multiple channels about the new speed limits. For more information about speed limit reduction and Vision Zero, visit cityoftacoma.org/visionzero, or contact Senior Transportation Planner Carrie Wilhelme at (253) 591-5560 or email cwilhelme@cityoftacoma.org.