K9 Ammo successfully tracks juvenile suspects who fled from stolen vehicle – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Tuesday night (Dec. 13), at 8:08 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle prowl in progress at an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Meridan E in South Hill. The 911 caller reported that the suspect was associated with a blue Kia Soul.

As the first deputy arrived, he saw the suspect’s car leaving the apartment complex. He turned around followed the vehicle as it travelled northbound on Meridian. As the car approached the intersection at 136th St E, it attempted to cut through a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The deputy knew the only other exit was on 136th St E, so he drove to it and blocked it. The suspect drove straight at the deputy and narrowly missed hitting the deputy’s car. The suspect then fled northbound on Meridian. Since vehicle prowl is not a pursuable offense, the deputy was not able to chase after the car.

Deputies continued to check the area and also learned that the Kia was stolen. They located the vehicle in a grassy area of a community park near 110th Ave Ct E and 130th St Ct E. The doors were open and none of the four suspects previously seen inside the vehicle were there. Deputies set up containment and a K9 was called to the scene.

K9 Ammo and his handler arrived and began tracking the suspects. As they entered a backyard, they located two of the suspects, who gave up once they saw K9 Ammo. The juvenile suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, were taken into custody. The female suspect was carrying a backpack that contained suspected oxycodone/fentanyl pills.

K9 Ammo continued his track but was unable to locate the two other suspects.

The arrested suspects were booked into Remann Hall for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Good boy, Ammo! And nice work by our human deputies as well!