What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.
A new episode of U.P.’s “Open for Business” videos is now available. This installment highlights several new businesses in the city, including:
- The Linton Agency (7409 27th St. W.), which offers customized business, auto, home, renters, life and even pet insurance. The agency, owned and operated by U.P. resident Elisa Linton, is committed to supporting local residents, with special discounts for first responders, teachers and members of the military. It has also been an enthusiastic supporter of community events, including sponsoring back-to-school backpacks and Thanksgiving dinners for those in need.
- Fox Medical Center and My Own Gym (4620 Bridgeport Way W.) have partnered to provide medical care and medical weight loss in one convenient location. Through a combination of primary care and personal training and nutrition guidance, these businesses offer simplified, patient-centered primary care and fitness and weight training to help their clients achieve integrated health and wellness.
- Blue Mountain Behavioral Health (6711 Regents Blvd.) provides mental health counseling to adults, children, families and couples. U.P. native Laura Ibarra is a licensed marriage and family therapist, mental health, and master addiction counselor. She helps clients with PTSD, addiction disorders, anxiety and depression and has special expertise in addressing dual diagnoses.
