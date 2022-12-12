 LASA Stalking Stuffer Giveaway – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

LASA Stalking Stuffer Giveaway

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Jennifer Frisk.

December 16th from 2:30 PM – 6:00PM, LASA will be hosting a Lakewood stocking stuffer give away for families in the Lakewood zip codes: 98439, 98499, 98496, 98497, and 98498.

There is no need to sign up, they will be distributed on a first come first served basis. Due to limited quantities, families will be limited to two sets of stocking stuffers. If you have more than two children, please provide proof (i.e., birth certificates, school IDs, EBT cards, DSHS printout, report card, etc. We also ask that you bring proof of Lakewood residency.

Location: 8956 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW. Lakewood, WA 98499

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *