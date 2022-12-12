LASA Stalking Stuffer Giveaway – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jennifer Frisk.

December 16th from 2:30 PM – 6:00PM, LASA will be hosting a Lakewood stocking stuffer give away for families in the Lakewood zip codes: 98439, 98499, 98496, 98497, and 98498.

There is no need to sign up, they will be distributed on a first come first served basis. Due to limited quantities, families will be limited to two sets of stocking stuffers. If you have more than two children, please provide proof (i.e., birth certificates, school IDs, EBT cards, DSHS printout, report card, etc. We also ask that you bring proof of Lakewood residency.

Location: 8956 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW. Lakewood, WA 98499